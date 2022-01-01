Gas Full Service Restaurant
Here at GAS Full D=Service Restaurant our food is made from scratch daily using fresh, local, and seasonal goods as much as possible. Our menu aims to offer something for everybody. We serve classic comfort food elevated to something new with our creative twist and superior ingredients.
9c Anastasia Blvd,
Popular Items
Location
9c Anastasia Blvd,
St. Augustine FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Odd Birds Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
The Floridian
Come in and enjoy!
Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Forgotten Tonic
Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.