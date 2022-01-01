Go
Toast

Gas Full Service Restaurant

Here at GAS Full D=Service Restaurant our food is made from scratch daily using fresh, local, and seasonal goods as much as possible. Our menu aims to offer something for everybody. We serve classic comfort food elevated to something new with our creative twist and superior ingredients.

9c Anastasia Blvd,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Cornmeal breaded and fried to perfection, served with Buttermilk Ranch for dipping
Sm Chopped Salad$8.50
Mixed greens, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, bell pepper, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and carrots.
Single Sara’s Burger$13.50
1/4 pound flat top seared burger patty topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce, onion and pickles
Single Cruiser$11.00
1/4 pound, flat top seared burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Single Bacon Cheese Burger$13.00
1/4 pound flat top seared burger patty with your choice of cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Island Chicken Wings$12.00
Marinated in Tamari and Pineapple Juice slow roasted and then flash fried and hand spun in your choice of Sweet Thai Chili or Datil BBQ sauce. 10 jumbo wings per order.
Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Fresh local caught Mahi, Blackened, char grilled, or sauteed with lemon caper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our home made bun
Extra Ranch$0.75
Single Cruiser w/Cheese$11.75
1/4 pound flat top seared burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Reuben Rolls$11.00
Hand rolled egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Home made Russian dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

9c Anastasia Blvd,

St. Augustine FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Odd Birds Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Floridian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forgotten Tonic

No reviews yet

Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston