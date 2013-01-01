- Home
GENJIGO
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
321 Hamilton Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
Menu
Popular Items
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled all natural chicken breast meat with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
8 oz. of fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg
Romaine, iceberg, cabbage and carrots, served with a side of our housemade creamy ginger dressing. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Bowls
Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled mushroom, onion, zucchini, and bean sprout. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled all natural chicken breast meat with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled mushroom, onion, zucchini, and bean sprout. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Kids Bowls
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Choice of 2 vegetables; onion, mushroom, zucchini, or bean sprout with rice. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled shrimp with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Sides
Individual portion of our famous housemade sauce. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
4 oz. of fried rice and 4 oz. of steamed white rice. | ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten, egg
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium. | | ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten
8 oz. of steamed white rice
Individual portion of our soy based housemade sauce. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten
ALLERGEN: soy, wheat/gluten
Seasoned, grilled and cubed tofu. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
A full pint of our famous housemade sauce. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
8 oz. of fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg
Romaine, iceberg, cabbage and carrots, served with a side of our housemade creamy ginger dressing. | | ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten