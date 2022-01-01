George Bistro + Bar
At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do. It's communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it's for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.
6205 N. 9th Avenue
PENSACOLA FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
