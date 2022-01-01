Go
George Bistro + Bar

At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do. It's communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it's for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.

6205 N. 9th Avenue

Popular Items

GL Burger$16.00
100% angus beef patty, tomato, pickled red onion, lettuce, sharp cheddar, and a trio of sauces (curry ketchup, basil mayo, roasted red bell pepper aioli), served with hand cut rosemary sea salt fries or side salad
Alfredo Pappardelle$19.00
house made pappardelle, creamy alfredo sauce, wild mushrooms, white truffle oil, parmesan, scallions
Bonita's Lobster Roll$22.00
Maine lobster, basil aioli, cucumber, micro greens, lettuce, served with hand cut rosemary sea salt fries or mixed greens salad
Short Ribs + Mushroom Ravioli$32.00
72-hour braised short ribs, wild mushroom parmesan ravioli, wild mushrooms, demi-glace, cream sauce, chives
Wild Blackberry + Strawberry Fields Salad$15.00
baby arugula, Arcadian mixed greens, radicchio, endives, fennel, candied pecans, strawberries, blackberries, pickled onions, watermelon radishes, goat cheese, scallions, 18-year aged balsamic, blackberry gastrique
Truffle Fries$7.00
Mini Crab Cakes$14.00
lump crab cakes, chipotle aioli, lemon
George Fries$15.00
hand cut fries, andouille sausage, cremini mushrooms, parmesan, feta, rosemary, sea salt, served with curry ketchup, basil aioli, roasted red bell pepper aioli
Seasonal Vegetables$22.00
sautéed kale with garlic, marcona almonds + dried cranberries, mushrooms, asparagus, crispy artichoke hearts, tricolor carrots, roasted butternut squash, 18-year balsamic and arbequina olive oil
Location

6205 N. 9th Avenue

PENSACOLA FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
