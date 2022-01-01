Go
Toast

Global Cafe

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Essex, VT onsite cafeteria. Please note that this site is not open to the public.

1000 River Junction

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$6.15
Grilled Chicken and Cheddar Cheese between two Flour Tortillas grilled to perfection. Make it a Value Meal - Add Fries and a Fountain Drink for $2.49
Tater Tots - Side$1.75
Hot Dog$2.60
Grilled McKenzie Hot Dog on a Koffee Kup Hot Dog Roll. Make it a Value Meal - Add Fries and a Fountain Drink for $2.49
Chicken Breast Sandwich$3.99
Grilled boneless Breast of Chicken on a Kaiser Roll with your choice of toppings.
Make it a Value Meal - Add Fries and a Fountain Drink for $2.49
Chicken Tenders$4.75
Three Brakebush Chicken Tenders served with your choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce. Make it a Value Meal - Add Fries and Fountain Drink for $2.49
J MM Cranberry Apple Raspberry$2.00
Deli Panini$7.25
Your choice of Bread, Meat, Cheese, Toppings, & Condiments. Toasted on our Panini Grill. Served with House Chips or a Pickle Spear.
Upgrade to a Value Meal - Sub Fries and add a Fountain Drink for $2.49
French Fries - Side$1.75
Fish N Chips Pollock$6.20
3 Pollock tenders deep fried to perfection with french fries and your choice of tarter sauce or cocktail sauce.
Deli Sandwich$6.55
Your choice of Bread, Meat, Cheese, Vegetables, Toppings, & Condiments. Served with House Chips or Pickle Spear. Upgrade to Value Meal - Sub Fries and add a Fountain Drink for $2.49
See full menu

Location

1000 River Junction

Essex VT

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martone's Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cody's Irish Pub and Grille

No reviews yet

-

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-662-5098 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

Bramble

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston