Grape Leaf Express

Come in and enjoy!

GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

10117 E Adamo Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)

6 WINGS W/ FRIES$10.99
SMALL GREEK SALAD$3.99
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$2.49
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SAND$8.99
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

10117 E Adamo Dr

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
