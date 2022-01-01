Grape Street Bar and Grill
Est 2016, Grape Street is your location for great food and drinks, also your number one small venue for live entertainment weekly
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
31 S Grape St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
31 S Grape St
Medford OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Voodoo Martini
Let us put the VooDoo in you!
Tosu Ramen and Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Victorico's Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Smith's
Great Food