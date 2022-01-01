Go
Grape Street Bar and Grill

Est 2016, Grape Street is your location for great food and drinks, also your number one small venue for live entertainment weekly

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

31 S Grape St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1349 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31 S Grape St

Medford OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
