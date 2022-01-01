Go
Harvey's Place

Open Wednesday through Monday from 4:30-8:30 pm for take out or dine in!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

50 E Main St. • $$

Avg 4 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

Rogue Blue Salad$14.95
(GF) house mixed greens with a light white balsamic vinaigrette, caramelized pecans, organic Rogue Creamery blue crumbles, & dried cranberries
Butchers's Choice$29.95
Certified Angus Filet Mignon, flat grilled and topped with sautéed onions and jus. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies
Wedge$13.95
(GF) iceberg, organic Rogue Creamer Blue Cheese, all natural Applewood bacon, rough cut tomatoes & bacon vinaigrette
JarlsBurger$17.00
7 oz all natural beef, Jarlsberg cheese and mushrooms on a brioche bun with pub sauce and salt and pepper fries
Prime Rib Dip Sandwich$21.25
Pacific Northwest beef slow roasted, thin sliced with caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, Jarlsberg cheese, Salt & Pepper Fries & Jus
Bowl Chowder 12oz$12.50
(GF) all cream, Razor clam chowder
Fish & Chips$17.50
golden brown, beer battered Pacific Cod, Northwest tartar sauce, crispy salt & pepper fries
Applewood Mac & Cheese$12.50
creamy four cheese blend, Bacon, Panko & Parmesan
Chicken Piccata$21.95
(GF) all natural chicken breast, seared and finished with sauteéd mushrooms, caper buds, fresh lemon, with seasonal veg & rosemary polenta
Pacific Coho$25.25
(GF) Pacific Coho salmon, salt & pepper crisped, citrus chive aioli, seasonal veg & rosemary polenta
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

50 E Main St.

Ashland OR

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
