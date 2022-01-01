Go
Grass Roots Kitchen

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

124 Wildey Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (1235 reviews)

Popular Items

Root Fries$7.00
Comes with beet ketchup (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, queso
French Fries$5.00
(Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Korean BBQ Wrap$12.00
BBQ Tofu, kale, cabbage, scallion, sriracha aioli (vegan)
Buffalo Caulifower Bowl$15.00
Buffalo-style Crispy Cauliflower
-Vegan
Vegan Philly "Cheesesteak" Burrito$12.00
Marinated grilled seitan, vegan cheese, sautéed peppers & onions, chipotle aioli (Vegan)
Thai Kale Salad$12.00
Kale, shredded cabbage, carrot, tempeh crouton, pepita, thai peanut dressing (Vegan, Contains Nuts, Gluten-Free)
Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Avocado-cilantro aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Cheese Burger$11.00
Grass-fed beef custom blend, cheese, lettuce, pickles, Tomato, GRK sauce (Gluten-Free Possible)
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

124 Wildey Street

Tarrytown NY

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
