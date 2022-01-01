Grass Roots Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
124 Wildey Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
124 Wildey Street
Tarrytown NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Grass Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Horsefeathers
Come in and enjoy!
The Taco Project - Tarrytown
LIve, Love and Eat Tacos!
The Tapp
Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.