Great Oak Pizza

Family owned & run since 1998, Great Oak Pizza has built our name on serving our customers quality food at a quality price.

704 West Thames Street

Popular Items

(SM) Custom Pizza$8.50
Custom build your own pizza, comes with standard mozzarella cheese
Cheeseburger$6.90
Juicy beef burger served on a toasted hamburger bun with American cheese
French Fries$5.50
Crispy golden French fries
Meatball Grinder (LG)$9.50
Delicious meatball grinder served with sauce & mozzarella cheese on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
(LG) Cheese$13.00
Plain pizza with Mozzarella cheese
(LG) Custom Pizza$13.00
Custom large pizza, comes with standard Mozzarella cheese to start
Cheeseburger Grinder (LG)$10.25
Juicy cheeseburger grinder served with American cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes on Italian bread & toasted in the oven.
Fish & Chips$14.25
Fried cod fish dinner, served with french fries & a choice of salad or coleslaw. Also served with tartar sauce and lemon
Oreo Pie$5.00
(SM) Cheese$8.50
Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese
Location

Norwich CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
