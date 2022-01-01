Green Dirt Farm Creamery

Go
We're your hometown cafe serving lots of local goodness including cheese we make ourselves on our dairy farm nearby. Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHEESE

1099 Welt St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Join the Club$15.75
Turkey breast, smoked ham, GDF Fresh cheese, pickled green tomatoes, bacon, mayo and mixed greens on sourdough bread.
Ruby, Don't Go Bacon My Heart$13.50
Fan favorite!! Grilled cheese with our Ruby and Aux Arcs cheeses, jam and crumbled bacon on sourdough bread.
The Reuben$15.25
Our best-selling grilled sandwich includes local sauerkraut, GDF Aux Arcs cheese, corned beef, and Thousand Island on sourdough bread.
The Woolly One$13.50
Our kid-friendly grilled cheese features our Woolly Rind and Aux Arcs cheeses on sourdough bread.
Potato Chips$1.75
Cheese & Charcuterie Board$34.75
Our Cheese & Charcuterie Board features 5 of our cheeses and 3 regional meats with local accompaniments such as jam, honey, mustard and nuts. Served with toasted bread. Gluten free on request
The Cuban$15.25
A grilled classic! GDF Aux Arcs cheese with smoked ham, pickled red onions, dill pickles and spicy mustard aioli on sourdough bread.
Fresh Garlic Herb 3.5oz tub$6.50
Half and Half$12.50
Choose 2: Half Woolly One Grilled cheese, Soup or Side Salad
GDF Tomato Soup$7.25
Homemade with fresh basil, pear tomatoes, onions, chicken stock, and butter. Topped with our Aux Arcs cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1099 Welt St.

Weston MO

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

