Go
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Green Light Social - Dallas

Green Light Social - Dallas

Upscale High Energy Bar and Nightclub with an Innovative Kitchen

2625 Floyd St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2625 Floyd St.

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

No reviews yet

The Menu focuses on New American cuisine with international influences from our travels. We believe what makes American food so unique is the diversity. We would like to welcome you to dishes often seen as American Classics but with flavors from across the world.

Social Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Press Waffle Co - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frenchmen All Day

No reviews yet

All-Day Cafe on infamous Frenchmen Street

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston