Guasaca

Introducing the Arepa and some unique South American flavors to the Triangle market!

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103
Cary NC

Popular Items

~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa$5.75
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Chips & Guasaca$4.40
~ Yellow Plain Arepa$2.10
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa$5.60
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$9.95
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa$5.75
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Vegetarian Bowl / Salad$9.75
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Mini Cheese Arepa$1.50
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
