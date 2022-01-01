ON-THE-GO Foods
Come in and enjoy!
900 Nutter Drive
Popular Items
Location
900 Nutter Drive
Bardstown KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
La Herradura
Come in and enjoy!
Harrison Smith House
Harrison-Smith House is a historic home and event space in Bardstown, Kentucky. We host events for groups of all sizes, year round. Our menus reflect the rich agricultural heritage of the bluegrass, and incorporate traditional ingredients and recipes. Bourbon is always highlighted, in cocktails, neat, or paired with food. We look forward to hosting your next dinner at Harrison-Smith House!
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More
Coffee, Pastries & More
Featuring Good Folks Coffee
Serving locally sourced, freshly made Sandwiches, Salads, Soups and Specials.