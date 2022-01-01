Go
Hagemeister Park

325 N. Washington St.

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Tender$6.00
Fresh white meat tenders, fried golden brown.
Rajun Cajun Alfredo$18.99
Chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp sauteed in a robust Creole cream sauce. Served on a steaming hot bed of linguini.
Green Bay WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Republic Chophouse

Located in downtown Green Bay, Republic Chophouse is an urban steakhouse modern in approach and classic in spirit. Offering a contemporary, chef-inspired menu featuring modern classic dishes with an elevated twist. You will know you are in for something special the moment you walk through our door. The sophisticated decor, uniquely accented with copper, creates an exceptional atmosphere for a fine dining experience, night out or simply a late night bite.
Come in to experience the city’s best food, service, and atmosphere.

Black Saddle

Copper State Brewing Co

Connecting people.
Creating experiences.
Crafting great beer.

Player 2 Arcade Bar

