Harlow’s Pub

Great food and beer served up in an eclectic setting with outdoor seating. Please call for reservations 603-924-6365.
Thur, Fri & Sat 11-9pm Sunday 11-5pm

3 School Street

Popular Items

*Tomato Cheddar Bisque
Rich and creamy classic tomato bisque. Vegetarian
BBQ Chicken & Bacon$12.00
BBQ sauce, pulled chicken, bacon & cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Veggie$11.00
Refried beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers, scallions, carrots & zucchini w/ cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Grilled Cheese (Plain or Loaded)$7.00
Build your own Grilled Sandwich or keep it simple with bread & cheese only. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
*Hungarian Mushroom
Cream based soup with lots of fresh mushrooms, onions, dill and paprika.
Vegetarian
Hot Soft Pretzel$9.00
One Giant Pretzel made with Spent Brewer's Grain by The Bread Shed. Served hot and salty with mustard or add our housemade beer cheese.
Classic Beef Burger$14.50
8oz beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, spread and veggies. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
Turkey Thang$13.00
Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, greens, tomatoes, onions & mayo. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
*Veggie Chili
Loaded w/ veggies, beans and soy protein.
Vegan and Gluten Free...
Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream
Avocado Bliss$12.00
Avocado, cheddar, mayo, greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.
Peterborough NH

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
