Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

Your every day kind of place.

301 NW 13th Street

Popular Items

Latte$4.25
Cookie - Harvey Chocolate Chip$2.50
The Cardini$11.50
beef tenderloin, caesar salad, on grilled sourdough
The Harvey Club$10.00
turkey, ham, slab bacon, smoked provolone, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, dijon mustard, mayo, dressed romaine on three slices of butter white bread
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
rotisserie chicken salad with golden raisin, toasted pecan, & celery, marinated cucumber, tomato, lettuce on whole wheat sourdough
Muffin - Blueberry Coffee Cake$3.50
The Giovanni$9.00
soppressata, mortadella, capicola, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, smoked provolone, cherry pepper, red onion, tomato, mayo & dijon on salted foccacia
Harvey Cinnamon Roll$4.00
The BEC$6.00
slab bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, american cheese, on everything focaccia
301 NW 13th Street

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Hall's Pizza Kitchen

We're the Hall's & we love wood-fired pizza.
Saturday Nights have always been about homemade pizza & family time for us. Over the years, the family tradition has expanded as well as our desire to share it.
In 2013, we opened our food truck & fell in love with sharing out pizza with you all! Now, we're delighted to welcome you to our brick & mortar - an extension of our home.
Pull up a seat, enjoy the rooftop view, find the "pizza lights", or order to go!

Gogi Go!

Korean BBQ in a bowl! Locally owned. Come in for a completely customizable experience!

Collective - The Fried Taco

Enjoy our house made fried taco fusions!

Molly's Tamales

Come in and enjoy!

