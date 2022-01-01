Go
Hecho En Oak Park

Come in and enjoy!

1053 Lake St • $

Avg 4.8 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Camaron Taco$4.50
Butter sauteed shrimp on top of black bean puree, topped with purple pickled onions
Poblano Taco$4.50
Roasted poblano peppers, corn and onion in a cream sauce, black beans bed, topped with queso fresco.
Quesadillas$3.50
Corn tortilla quesadilla. May add a meat topping (Veggie options available)
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Marinated chopped steak, topped with onions and cilantro.
Pescado Taco$4.50
Crispy battered tilapia fish, salt & pepper, cole slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle ancho sauce
Pastor Taco$4.50
Roasted marinated pork topped with grilled diced pineapple, onions & cilantro.
Chips and Guacamole$9.95
Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and mashed avocados.
Vegetarian Taco$4.50
Hibiscus flower al pastor style, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, rice/beans & avocado.
Pollo Taco$4.50
Pollo asado in adobo seasoning, topped with tropical pico de gallo
Rice
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1053 Lake St

Oak Park IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
