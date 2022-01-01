Go
Toast
  • /
  • Mobile
  • /
  • Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

Come in and enjoy!

36 Hillcrest Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gulf Shrimp Basket$13.99
8 large lightly breaded fried shrimp with slaw, fries and garlic bread. Cocktail or tartar sauce.
Hero Burger$11.49
A half pound of fresh ground beef hot off the grill, cooked to order on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll with lettuce, tomato, and onions.
20 WINGS$28.99
Garden Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, shredded carrots, shredded cheese and croutons.
Spinach and Crawfish Dip$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
Major League Melt$13.49
A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.
10 WINGS$14.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with two pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese.
Club$12.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, Monterey Jack and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Quesadilla$12.99
Large tortilla, chicken, cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with salsa.
See full menu

Location

36 Hillcrest Road

Mobile AL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poindexter's

No reviews yet

Serving fantastic drinks and food at affordable prices! Awesome entertainment most nights by local DJs and musical artists.

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pour Baby

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston