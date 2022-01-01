Go
Stir Hibachi image

Stir Hibachi

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.

Collinsville, IL 62234

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Philadelphia Roll$8.99
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seeds
ORANGE CHICKEN$12.99
Crispy Chicken Breast Chunks tossed in our TANGY orange sauce
CHICKEN TERIYAKI
Tender Grilled Teriyaki Chicken served with cabbage and carrots over steamed white rice
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with masago, sesame seeds, scallion
California Rolls$8.99
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seeds
SHRIMP TERIYAKI
Tender Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp served with cabbage and carrots over steamed white rice
ORANGE CHICKEN$9.99
BEEF TERIYAKI
Tender Grilled Teriyaki Beef served with cabbage and carrots over steamed white rice
CHICKEN EGG ROLL$2.99
CRAB RANGOON (4)$3.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., Collinsville IL 62234

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

McDill’s Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lotties

No reviews yet

Lottie's cafe, selling freshly made hot and cold sandwiches, cooked breakfasts, tea, coffee and cakes, to eat in or take away

Lottie's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Lucky Fox

No reviews yet

Sports bar and restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Stir Hibachi

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston