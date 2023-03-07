Lottie's Cafe
14 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1099 Beltline Rd, Ste D, Collinsville, IL 62234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stir Hibachi - 1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.
No Reviews
1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd. Collinsville, IL 62234
View restaurant
Troy Family Restaurant - 307 Bargraves Blvd
No Reviews
307 Bargraves Blvd Troy, IL 62294
View restaurant
More near Collinsville