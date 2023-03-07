Lottie's Cafe imageView gallery

Lottie's Cafe

14 Reviews

$$

1099 Beltline Rd

Ste D

Collinsville, IL 62234

Menu

Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage patty, 2 eggs, cheddar cheese on a breakfast bun & fresh fruit

Bacon Melt Croissant

$5.00

1 egg, bacon, cheddar cheese on a croissant & fresh fruit

Breakfast Blt

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Pizza

$11.00

Breakfast Stromboli

$10.00

Rise & Shine

$8.00

Biscuits & Gravy

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.00

Western Omelette

$9.00

Diced ham, green bell peppers, onion, mild cheddar. Tabasco or Salsa upon request

Bacon And Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Sasauge Omelette

$9.00

All Meat Omelette

$9.00

Ham& Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Veggie Omelette

$8.00

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Gravy On Omelette

$1.50

Side Hashbrowns

$2.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

White Toast-Side

$1.00

Wheatberry Toast Side

$1.00

Biscuit-Side

$2.00

Bacon-Side

$3.00

Ham Steak

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Egg Side

Small Fruit

$2.00

Large Fruit

$3.00

Slinger

$11.00

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Quiche Family

$15.00

Mini Quiche With Fruit

$6.00

Breakfast Bagel

$6.00

Apps

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Deluxe Nachos

$9.00

Fazio's Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Pretzels and Cheese

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Lottie's Queso Dip

$6.00

Chili Con Queso Dip

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Garlic Cheese Bread Sticks

$8.00

Featured Flatbread 2 Topping

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Soups

Chili - 12oz

$7.00

F-B French Onion Crock

$7.00

Soup of the Day - 12oz

$7.00

Salads

1/2 Greek Salad

$7.00

1/2 Lottie's House Salad

$7.00

1/2 Sonny and Char

$7.00

1/2 Wedge Salad

$7.00

1/2 Waldorf Salad

$7.00

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

1\2 Caesar Salad

$5.00

1\2 Chef

$7.00

Cobb

$7.00

1\2 Cobb

$7.00

The Greek Salad

$11.00

Lottie's House Salad

$11.00

Sonny and Char

$11.00

Wedge Iceburg

$11.00

Waldorf Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Full Caesar

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Pick 2

Pick 2 - Sandwich & Salad

Pick 2 - Sandwich & Soup

Pick 2 - Salad & Soup

Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

1/2 Pepper Jack Club Panini

$7.00

1/2 Turkey Bacon Club Panini

$7.00

1/2 Fazio's Meatball Sub

$8.00

1/2 Italian Roast Beef

$8.00

1/2 Italian Sub Panini

$8.00

1\2 Rueben

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Club Panini

$11.00

Pepper Jack Club Panini

$11.00

Fazio's Meatball Sub

$12.00

Italian Roast Beef

$12.00

Italian Sub Panini

$12.00

Ham & Swiss

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Turkey and Cheddar

$8.00

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Rueben

$12.00

Sides

Baked Potato Salad

$3.00

Steak House Potato Salad

$3.00

California Pasta Salad

$3.00

Lottie's Coleslaw

$3.00

Oil & Vinegar Slaw

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Rye Street Kettle Chips - BBQ

$2.00

Rye Street Kettle Chips - Original

$2.00

Add Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Add Chili

$3.00

Add French Onion

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Ceasar

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

Catering

Three of a Kind

$45.00

Flush

$75.00

Full House

$120.00

Relish Tray

$20.00

Extra Pickles

Salad

$45.00

Catering Chips

$5.00

One Pound Side

$6.00

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Tea Sandwich

$80.00

Fruit Tray

$30.00

Cookies

$15.00

Spin Dip

$40.00

Queso

$45.00

Dollar Roll Tray

$60.00

One Pound Chicken Salad

$10.00

Box Lunch

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ski

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

No Drink

Kids Menu

K-Grilled Cheese W/1 Side

$4.00

Kids Breakfast

$4.00

Desserts

Lava Cake Special

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Gooey Butter

$4.00

Apple Blossom

$5.00

Brownies

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Choc Lava Cake

$6.00

Cookies

$2.00

Lemon Glazed Bread

$4.00

Choc Swirl Bread

$4.00

Pumkin Cream

$5.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$5.00

Strawberry Bar

$5.00

Berry Crepe

$8.00

Apple Crumb Bar

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

1 Topping Pizza

$10.00

2 Topping Pizza

$11.00

3 Topping / Specialty

$12.00

Supreme

$14.00

Pepperoni

Sausage

Bacon

Seasoned Beef

Grilled Chicken

Mushroom

Onion

Black Olives

Green Pepper

Jalapeno

Ham

Tomato

Pepperoni

White Garlic Parm Sauce

Sweet Sicilan Sauce

Flatbreads

Chicken Spinach Dip Flatbread

$10.00

Pizza Flatbread 2 Topping

$10.00

CBR Flatbread

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Daily Special-Tuesday

Daily Special - Tuesday

1/2 Italian Sub Panini

$7.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1099 Beltline Rd, Ste D, Collinsville, IL 62234

Directions

Gallery
Lottie's Cafe image

