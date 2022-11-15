Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Lucky Fox 1101 Caseyville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Caseyville Rd

Caseyville, IL 62232

Starters

Wings

$13.00

8 Wings (1 lbs) *our wings are made fresh to order, please allow a minimum of 13 minutes for cook time.*

Smoke Nachos

$14.00

Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheddar, Jalapenos, Diced Tomato's, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa, & Sour Cream. Add Smoked Chicken or Pork for additional charge.

Mac N Cheese Bites

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Served with Sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with Marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Served with Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickled chips, served with Ranch.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Toasted Rav's

$10.00

Served with Marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Cream cheese filled Jalapeno poppers, served with Ranch.

Egg Rolls

$6.00

2 Egg Rolls, served with Sweet Chili.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Pizza

Build Your Own

$12.00

One topping 14" crust with House-Made sauce, our own pizza cheese blend and parmesan. + $1 each additional topping.

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

14" crust with garlic and olive oil base, provel cheese, marinated chicken and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Hillbilly

$16.00

14" crust with hillbilly sauce, hamburger, red onions, bacon, provel and our mixed cheese blend.

Lucky

$20.00

14" crust with our House-Made pizza sauce, salami, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, olives, mushrooms, jalapenos, bacon, and provel cheese. *All toppings are minced

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

14" crust with buffalo sauce, marinated grilled chicken breast, red onion, provel cheese and drizzled with our House-Made ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

14" crust with garlic and olive oil base, provel cheese, marinated grilled chicken, bacon and sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Taco Pizza

$17.00

Hamburger, cheese, black olives, tomatoes and jalapeños

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.00

Sandwiches

Lucky Smash Burger

$9.00+

Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle served on a King's Hawaiian Bun® with Fries

Loco Burger🔥

$10.00+

Topped with our Home-Made Spicy Lowco sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, and Pickle served on a Kings Hawaiian Bun® with fries

Lucky Western Burger

$12.00+

Bacon, Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese, & our House-Made Miz sauce served on a King's Hawaiian Bun® comes with fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00+

Mushrooms & swiss served on a Kings Hawaiian Bun® with fries

Lucky Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, our House-Made Garlic Aioli served on a King's Hawaiian Bun® comes with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Provel, Onion, drizzled with our House-Made Ranch served on a King's Hawaiian Bun® comes with fries

Lucky Fried Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle served on a King's Hawaiian Bun® comes with fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Provel, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle & served on King's Hawaiian Bun®

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

with fries

Philly Chicken or Steak

$13.00

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Black & Blue Burger

$12.00+

Italian Beef

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.50+

Romaine, Provel, Parmesan, Red onion, Tomato, Black olives, Pepperoni, Croutons & choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Your choice of Grilled, Fried or Smoked Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, served with Caesar Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Sides

Fries

$3.00

House-Made Coleslaw

$3.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

French

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Lucky

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Mild BBQ (Code 3 Spices)

$0.50

Spicy BBQ (Code 3 Spices)

$0.50

Lowco Sauce

$0.50

Miz Sauce

$0.50

Drink Specials

Monday Domestic

$2.00

Monday premiums

$3.00

Wednesday/Sunday rail

$3.00

Tuesday Margarita

$3.00

Tuesday Corona

$2.50

Saturday/Sunday

$4.00

Bucket Domestic

$13.00

Bucket premium

$16.00

Friday shot specials

$3.00

Specialty cocktails

$7.50

BN Liquor

$4.00

Soda/ Tea

Soda/ Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sports bar and restaurant

Location

1101 Caseyville Rd, Caseyville, IL 62232

Directions

