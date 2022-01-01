Highlands Alehouse
Slopeside restaurant and bar at the base of Aspen Highlands! All of our food is made in house with love.
PIZZA
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A
Aspen CO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW
Locals place serving homemade items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Home Team BBQ
Come in and enjoy!!
Bosq
Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.
Pyramid Bistro
WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS