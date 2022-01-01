Go
Highlands Alehouse

Slopeside restaurant and bar at the base of Aspen Highlands! All of our food is made in house with love.

PIZZA

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A • $$

Avg 4.3 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$17.00
House-made with all-natural chicken, served with ranch and hand-cut fries
18" Specialty Pizza$34.00
10" Pizza$14.00
Colorado Angus Burger$21.00
Locally butchered fresh steak blend – served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Caesar$15.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisp, sundried tomato, homemade croutons
Chicken Wings - Large$18.00
All-natural breaded wings served with carrots, celery and your choice or dressing
16" Pizza$21.00
Kale$15.00
Our most popular salad! Quinoa, almonds, dried apricot, carrots, pickled red onion, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette
18" Pizza$27.00
Hand-cut Fries$8.00
Idaho Russets with sea salt
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A

Aspen CO

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW

No reviews yet

Locals place serving homemade items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Home Team BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bosq

No reviews yet

Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.

Pyramid Bistro

No reviews yet

WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS

