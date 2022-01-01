Go
Hip Pocket Deli

Hip Pocket is a locally owned and operated small business specializing in food and catering services while celebrating our Greek heritage. Your meals are prepared with love from family and chef's secret recipes - come enjoy a Pensacola favorite!
Thank you for keeping your business local - George Makris

4124 Barrancas Ave.

Popular Items

Island Gyro$10.30
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat with Fries in the Pita, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
Gyro$10.30
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
Chicken BLT Pita$11.33
Grilled Chicken w/Greek Herbs, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Pita Bread
Cookie$1.55
Fish and Chips$15.47
Lightly Breaded and Fried Caribbean Grouper with Greek Fries (Fries with Greek Seasoning) and 2 Hushpuppies
Hot Pressed Cuban$11.33
Chicken Caprese$11.33
Baklava
Greek Salad$10.30
Feta Cheese, Egg, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Onions on Fresh Greens Mix.
Add Gyro or Grilled Chicken
Chicken Gyro$10.30
Grilled Chicken w/Greek Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
Location

4124 Barrancas Ave.

Pensacola FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
