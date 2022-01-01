Go
Consumer pic

Hi-Time Wine Bar

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

250 Ogle St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

250 Ogle St., Costa Mesa CA 92627

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mi Casa

No reviews yet

Serving the Newport-Mesa community for 50 years! Thank you for supporting our small business.

Caliente Southwest Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

No reviews yet

Small-batch ice cream!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Hi-Time Wine Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston