Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

2550 Park Ave.

Popular Items

BBQ 1 Meat Plate$13.00
Served with your choice of meat, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter
BBQ 3 Meat Plate$19.00
Served with your choice of three meats, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter
Side BBQ Beans$3.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side
BBQ 2 Meat Plate$16.00
Served with your choice of two meats, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter
Side Macaroni & Cheese$3.00
Banana Pudding$3.00
Side Garlic Mashed$3.00
Lemonade$3.00
Side Biscuit w/Apple Butter$1.00
2550 Park Ave.

Tustin CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
