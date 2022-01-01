Go
Toast

Home Slice Pizza

A locally-owned pizza shop for everyone! With DELICIOUS traditional options combined with our vast range of Vegan and Gluten-Free items, we're a fast service restaurant for pizza lovers of ALL tastes!

2000 East 23rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12 inch Cauliflower Pizza (V)$13.00
CHEESE BREAD$6.00
Small Pizza$4.25
8pc Wings$12.00
Medium Pizza$9.00
CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)$10.00
Large Pepperoni Party$16.00
16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!
Large Pizza$10.75
Bottle - 20-oz$2.00
Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.
SM GARLIC KNOTS$6.00
See full menu

Location

2000 East 23rd Street

Chattanooga TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lo Main

No reviews yet

Pop in, see whats shakin'

BARQUE

No reviews yet

Barque is your new favorite Barbecue restaurant in Chattanooga!
Barque features quality ingredients plus a menu that has something for everyone!

Fountainhead Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EXILE OFF MAIN STREET

No reviews yet

Fine Diving

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston