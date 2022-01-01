Go
Toast

honeygrow

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

250 E. Lancaster Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Coconut Curry (v, gf)$6.50
Rice noodles, roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapeños, carrots, scallions, cilantro and our red coconut curry sauce.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
See full menu

Location

250 E. Lancaster Avenue

Wynnewood PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0270

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

M2O Burgers and Salads

No reviews yet

Made to order Burgers & Salads

Sabrina's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston