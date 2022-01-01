Go
Hook @ Harvey

Small bistro on the Chesapeake Bay.

1011 Bay Shore Rd

Popular Items

Flounder & Gumbo$20.00
Chesapeake Roll$12.00
Crabmeat, cucumber & avocado rolled inside out
Assorted Greens$8.00
Beef$25.00
Tuna App$12.00
Vegetable Dumplings$8.00
Filled with vegetables and served with a soy, chili & hoison
dipping sauce
Surf & Turf Roll$15.00
A lobster & asparagus roll with sliced ahi tuna and shaved beef tenderloin on the outside finished with shaved black truffle & truffle oil
Seafood Pasta$30.00
Homemade Saffron Fettuccine $23
evo, shrimp & scallops, saffron, pancetta ham, local kale, noisette of butternut squash, garlic, white wine & a touch of butter finished with parmesan cheese
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Diced ahi tuna tossed in a spicy mayo & cucumber rolled in sesame seeds
Tuna Tataki$10.00
Diced fresh ahi tuna, avocado & scallion tossed in a shiso, sesame & ginger sauce garnished with daikon radish & seaweed salad

1011 Bay Shore Rd

Cape Charles VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
