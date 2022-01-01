Cape Charles Coffeehouse
Come in and enjoy!
241 Mason Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
241 Mason Ave
Cape Charles VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hook @ Harvey
Small bistro on the Chesapeake Bay.
Deadrise Pies
The Eastern Shores Premier Pizza Destination!
The Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery
Drop Anchor here at The Oyster Farm and enjoy the freshest seafood and other local ingredients. Located in Cape Charles on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Enjoy our nightly sunsets on the Chesapeake Bay
Cape Charles Brewing
Craft Brews & Tasty Eats with an Eastern Shore Twist