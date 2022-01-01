Go
Toast

Hops n Drops

Hop n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5314 176th St E. • $$

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS$13.25
Tossed in our honey chipotle BQQ, son to be famous buffalo sauce or sweet & spicy Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
WESTERN BURGER$14.75
Cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, zippy barbecue sauce and Hops n Drops spread.
BLT & A$12.75
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and mayo served on a ciabatta roll.
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
FRENCH DIP$15.25
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a ciabatta roll. Served with au jus.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
NO SILVERWARE NEEDED
Please add this to cart to let us know you do not need silverware. This will help up reserve for the limited supply to those that need it. Thank you!!!
BACON BURGER$13.25
Served with lettuce, tomato and Hops n Drops spread.
KIDS CHEESE BURGER$6.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5314 176th St E.

Tacoma WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Puget Sound Pizza Spanaway

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Farrelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happy Teriyaki

No reviews yet

A 1988 Seattle Restaurant

Frugals Tacoma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston