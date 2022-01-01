Horsefeathers
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
94 North Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
94 North Broadway
Tarrytown NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Taco Project - Tarrytown
LIve, Love and Eat Tacos!
The Tapp
Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.
Grass Roots Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Grass Grill
Come on in and enjoy!