Horsefeathers

HAMBURGERS

94 North Broadway • $$

Avg 4.1 (684 reviews)

Popular Items

Tossed Salad$7.95
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, olives & croutons.
Pig Out$12.50
Cheese and bacon
California$14.50
American cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato.
Eggless Ceasar$9.50
with roasted croutons
Chicken Parm Wedge$12.50
Mini Cheeseburgers$8.00
Cheese It!$11.00
American, swiss, soft cheddar, horseradish cheddar, blue cheese, mozzarella or muenster.
Plain$10.00
Wings$12.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

94 North Broadway

Tarrytown NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
