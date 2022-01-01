Hot Corner Concepts Gift Cards
Hot Corner Concepts owns and operates all Austin’s American Grill (Downtown and Harmony Locations), The Moot House, Big Al’s and Comet Chicken – four distinct restaurants with a singular vision of serving consistently gratifying meals made fresh from scratch using only the finest, wholesome ingredients. Each dish is tested, refined and perfected before it wins a place on our select menus. Our knowledgeable staff is expertly trained before they ever interact with a customer. This means impeccable service and consistent food quality any time, every time. Since our restaurants are born, raised, owned and operated locally – we know how to speak to the tastes of the area like no other locals do and no national chains could ever hope to.
Visit our restaurants for genuine local flavor and a real taste of Northern Colorado.
109 N COLLEGE AVE STE 220
Location
109 N COLLEGE AVE STE 220
FORT COLLINS CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Beau Jo's Pizza
Looking for the best places to get pizza in Ft Collins? Once you arrive at Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza, you’ll immediately know you’ve come to the right place. Our Ft Collins pizza restaurant is a Northern area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
At Big Al’s we like to “keep it in Colorado” from the locally raised hormone free staff to the recycled and repurposed décor. Big Al’s has taken what others were going to throw away and given it another chance!
Our tables and chairs were a fun collaboration with locally owned, Wool Hat. HeyWoodite Chairs from the Eames era with “serious fun” in mind. These particular chairs were rescued from CSU, after years of providing seating for lectures in the classroom.
Our tables are made of material from the Youth Activity Center Gym Flooring that was deconstructed in 2015. After many years of countless basketball games the old flooring has been upcycled!
At your next visit, take a good look around you might just recognize something. Perhaps our 1953 Sear’s cabinets, or ceiling diffusers that have been transformed into new light fixtures. Old light fixtures from a Denver hotel add character to the dining area. We are keeping history alive one piece at a time.
The Still Whiskey Steaks
We took the classic steakhouse a gave it a uniquely Colorado twist. From our log cabin inspired décor, our selection of over 40 Colorado whiskies to our flannel clad staff we strive to provide the highest quality product in a casual and enjoyable atmosphere. Basically, you can get the fancy steakhouse quality without the white table cloths, tuxedoed waiters and intimidating wine list… Not that there is anything wrong with that, it’s just not us.
Trailhead Tavern
A Fort Collins Institution Since 1996!!