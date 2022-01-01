Go
A foodie haven in Northbrook, this farm-to-table New American steakhouse turns out wonderfully prepared, innovative dishes and brilliant craft cocktails in a smart-looking room with an urban feel.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1143 1/2 Church St • $$

Atlantic Salmon**$29.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with Baby Bok Choy, Water Chestnuts, Miso-Brown Sugar Glaze, and Sesame Seeds **gluten-free
Shredded Brussels Salad **$14.00
with Arugula, Honeycrisp Apples, Fennel, Parmesan, Hazelnuts & Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Red Wine Poached Pears & Burrata**$16.00
Burrata Cheese with Roasted Red & Yellow Beets, Orange Segments, Arugula, Pistachio Vinaigrette & Pistachios **gluten-free
Horseradish-Parmesan Crusted Whitefish **$28.00
with Roasted Cauliflower, Broccolini & Lemon-Cream Sauce (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Fish will come without Parmesan Crust)
Garlic Butter Poached Lobster Crostini ** - Great to share!$24.00
with Swiss Cheese & Cajun Aioli - 4 pieces per order (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Crostinis will come without bread)
Frenched Chicken Breast**$25.00
Frenched Chicken Breast with Black Eyed Peas, Rainbow Chard and Rosemary au Jus
*Gluten-Free
Ground Short Rib & Brisket Burger **$22.00
with Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Classic Mayo & Provolone, comes with Classic Steak Fries (when ordering this item "gluten-free", please specify. Burger will come without bun)
Sugar Snap & Leek Risotto**$20.00
Sugar Snap Pea & Leek Risotto with Mascarpone & Pancetta **gluten-free, vegetarian
Brussels Sprouts **$11.00
with Bacon, Shaved Parmesan & Lemon **gluten-free
Kale Caesar Salad **$13.00
with Shaved Tuscan Kale, Parmesan, Croutons & Lemon-Caesar Dressing (when ordering this item "gluten-free" please specify. Salad will come without Croutons)
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Northbrook IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
