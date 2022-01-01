House 406
A foodie haven in Northbrook, this farm-to-table New American steakhouse turns out wonderfully prepared, innovative dishes and brilliant craft cocktails in a smart-looking room with an urban feel.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
1143 1/2 Church St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1143 1/2 Church St
Northbrook IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
EATACO
Come in and enjoy!
Trattoria Oliverii
For any special requests on your order, please call the number above and we would be more than happy to help!
The Captain's Corner
Rustoleum
Max and Benny's Restaurant
Grab ahold of Deliciousness!!