Cafes, Coffee & Tea
THB
Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
5007 River Road
Keizer, OR 97303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Location
5007 River Road, Keizer OR 97303
Nearby restaurants
Keizer Elks Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!
Hops n Drops
Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"