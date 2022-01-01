Go
THB image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THB

Open today 4:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5007 River Road

Keizer, OR 97303

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

5007 River Road, Keizer OR 97303

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Keizer Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Java Crew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Java Crew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

THB

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston