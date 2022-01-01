Go
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

325 Court St NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)

Popular Items

Straight Up Mac$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.
Thai Peanut$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
House Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, kosher pickle chips & ketchup.
Sweet Potato Fries$8.75
Topped w/ honey & toasted coconut served w/ your choice of dipping sauce. (v) w/o honey.
Korean BBQ Bowl$15.00
Korean BBQ tempeh (v) or Korean BBQ beef +$2, mixed vegetables & sliced avocado, topped w/ cabbage slaw & garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.
Spicy Mac$13.00
Spicy queso sauce tossed w/ penne pasta, cherry tomatoes, spinach, parmesan & basil. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add Colorado Chicken🌶(h) +$4
The Original$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
Thai Peanut Wrap$13.50
Fries$5.75
3/8” cut potatoes seasoned w/ kosher salt, served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
Street Tacos$10.00
Two (2) tacos w/ choice of protein & tortillas (organic yellow corn (g) or flour), Hatch chile slaw, vegan chipotle aioli, garnished with onion & cilantro served w/ side of pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Make it a plate: Add rice, black beans w/ shaved parmesan cheese & guac +$4.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 Court St NE

Salem OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
