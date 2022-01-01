Go
Hunter House Hamburgers

Classic sliders and fries since 1952.

700 South Boulevard East

Popular Items

Double Hamburger$3.10
Two beef patties with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Double Cheeseburger$3.35
Two beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Single Cheeseburger$2.35
Fresh ground beef and cheese with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Triple Cheeseburger$4.35
Three beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Grilled Cheese$2.75
White, wheat, or rye with American cheese.
Single Hamburger$2.10
Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Patty Melt$4.35
Classic triple cheese slider on rye, wheat, or white bread.
French Fries$2.25
Classic shoestrings.
Tater Tots$2.25
Fried crispy.
Feezey Fries$3.75
Fries with cheese, bacon, and ranch.
Location

700 South Boulevard East

Pontiac MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
