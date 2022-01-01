Go
Hunter's Head Tavern

Hunters Head Tavern is an English-style Pub serving traditional pub fare, fine dining cuisine and mouthwatering homemade desserts. Entrees and appetizers feature local farm meats (Certified Humane® and Certified Organic) as well as local produce. Our main ingredients come from farms dedicated to maintaining the health and well-being of their animals as well as the land.

9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA • $$

Avg 4 (743 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$20.00
Romaine lettuce, lemon-herb dressing, Ayrshire Farm® chicken, Ayrshire Farm® bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, carrot, cucumber, egg, avocado
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Lime-chili glaze
Artichoke Dip$15.00
Creamy artichoke dip, house-fried crisps
Build - A - Burger$16.50
Ayrshire Farm® Ground Beef Patty, w/ choice of toppings.
Kid's Mac$6.00
House-made macaroni and cheese, choice of side
Guinness Beef Stew$21.00
Ayrshire Farm® Beef, Rich Guinness Broth, Carrots, Onions, Mashed Potatoes
Iceberg Wedge$13.00
Blue cheese crumbles, Ayrshire Farm® bacon, tomato, egg
LRG Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Apples, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Organic Greens, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Upperville VA

Sunday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
