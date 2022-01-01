Go
il Giallo

5920 Roswell Road

Popular Items

Crazy Lasagna, Short Rib$27.00
Braised Beef Short Rib, Rosemary Braising Jus
Agnolotti$25.00
Ravioli Filled With Big Green Egg Roasted Duck And Fontina, Brown Butter, Sage, Pecan
Fresh Baked Focaccia Bread$3.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Pepper Aioli
Chicken Picatta$23.00
Pounded Chicken Breast Picatta Style
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Grana
Pappardelle Bolognese$25.00
Pappardelle Pasta, Classic Veal and Pork Bolognese
Spaghetti & Meatballs$26.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Marinara, Garlic, Basil, Meatballs, "Heart and Soul"
Chicken Parmigiana$29.00
Pounded Springer Mountain Chicken Breast, Garlic Rosemary Pan Fried, Tomato, Mozzarella
Verde & Arancio$13.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Baby Kale, Roasted Butternut Squash, Marcona Almonds, Orange Shallot Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata Cheese
5920 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday5:30 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:45 pm
No reviews yet

G's Pizza

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

