Go
Toast

I Love Korea

Korean Cuisine

404 Jordan Ln Nw

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BULGOGI BIBIMBAP$13.00
KIMBAP$6.00
JAPCHAE$12.00
KALBI$23.00
TERIYAKI CHICKEN LUNCH BOX$12.00
SODA$2.00
DDUKBOKKI$10.00
FRIED DUMPLINGS
SPICY PORK$15.00
SPICY SQUID$17.00
See full menu

Location

404 Jordan Ln Nw

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse

No reviews yet

Irasshaimase! Welcome to Kamado Ramen, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, You can enjoy your delicious bowl of ramen sit anywhere at the Stovehouse or take it to go.

Yellowhammer Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stovehouse

No reviews yet

Located at the end of Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse, The Electric Belle is a midweek destination for live entertainment and a bar experience unlike any other.
When the Electric light is on, it’s an invitation to come and experience what’s inside!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston