We pride ourselves in a casual yet fresh and diverse menu that will fill you up without slowing you down. We've got your cheat meal and you're everyday meal covered!

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
Green Chili queso, pit chili, cilantro, crispy fries
Industry Bowl$11.50
farm greens, rice, brussels,
sweet pots, pepitas, chevre,
cashew-garlic dressing/Honey lime vin
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Dijon Rum Glaze, Toasted Pecans, Chives
Industry Burger$12.50
Smoked Beef Patty, Greens, Bacon Onion Jam, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tomato, Swiss Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Smoked and Fried Chicken Thigh, honey lime, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato
Green Chile Queso$8.50
Smoked Chilies, cheddar & Shrooms, Cilantro
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Smoked Garlic Rice, Refried Black Beans
Crispy Fries$4.50
parmesan,
smoked ketchup
Cfc w/Queso$13.00
smoked chicken then fried, smothered in poblano queso served with rice and beans
Chicken Tacos$12.00
Mango hot sauce, cilantro,
red cabbage, avo crema,
cotija, corn tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

110 E MLK

San Marcos TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Fat Shack

Patio Dolcetto

The Root Cellar Cafe - San Marcos

Here at Root Cellar Cafe, our professional waitstaff and seasoned chefs are sure to provide an extraordinary experience that will keep you coming back time and time again. We specialize in upscale casual dining using locally-sourced fresh food. We’ve been voted best breakfast in Hays County 3 years in a row. Stop in or order online for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner!

AquaBrew

We are a Texas craft Brewery in the heart of San Marcos. Come enjoy our open floor taproom with table top games, lovely shaded patio, and of course our in house brews! Here, we love our community. Everyone is welcome even your furry friends. See you soon!

