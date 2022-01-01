Go
Iron City Sports Bar

Wings, Burgers, Apps and Beer!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1125 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4 (941 reviews)

Popular Items

8oz Sirloin Dinner$22.99
8oz grilled sirloin cooked to the temp of your choice, topped with a garlic butter sauce. comes with two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or onions straws if you would like for no extra charge.
Battered Fries$3.00
Baked Potato$3.00
Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
Celery$1.99
12oz New York Strip$25.99
12oz New York Strip cooked to your favorite temperature, served with your choice of two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions or onion straws for no extra charge.
Garlic Mashed Potato$3.00
Tater Tots$3.00
Garlic Parm Fries$6.00
Side Salad$4.00
lettuce mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese and croutons.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1125 South Main Street

Bellefontaine OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Brewfontaine

No reviews yet

Voted #1 Beer Bar in Ohio. Craft Beer, Sandwiches, Wine on Tap, & Handcrafted Cocktails in Downtown Bellefontaine

Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton

No reviews yet

Mobile Food Truck

Homecoming Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come home to a taste of the past, at our restaurant located on the corner of Routes 33 and 68. Looking for a place to grab lunch with co-workers and get a break from the office, or looking for a place to spend time with family and friends ? We feature our home made breakfasts all day, and have something for every taste and age. Check out our special menu for kids where they can build their own meal. Whatever you choose from our selection of traditional favorites, don't forget to save room for our seasonal desserts!

The Syndicate

No reviews yet

We’re glad you’re here. The lot where we constructed The Syndicate was Jackson’s News Stand from 1946-1993. As you step inside, you’ll see many decorative and historic features from its former life. A large, custom-built bar topped with salvaged glass windows and large quartz countertops resembles a New York-style newsstand, while the walls are adorned in local Ohio newspapers from years past. Stop by and see us for brunch, happy hour, dinner, or check our entertainment schedule and come see a show. Catering and event rental is also our specialty featuring experienced staff and gourmet fresh food.

