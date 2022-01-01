Go
Island Fin Poke

6417 E. County Line Road #101

Popular Items

Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR)
Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR)
Aloha Maid - Guava$2.50
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Dole Soft Serve Cup$4.00
Coconut water$3.00
Stubborn Vanilla Cream$3.00
Dbl Protein$6.00
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Location

Tampa FL

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
