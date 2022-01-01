Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
WAGYU • HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Grain & Berry
Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.
Island Fin Poke
Come in and enjoy!
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
Oronzo
Come on in and enjoy!