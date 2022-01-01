Go
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

WAGYU • HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIRLOIN & SHRIMP$24.50
5oz *Sirloin with potatoes and 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FILET$25.50
*Filet. Served with potatoes. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
SHRIMP.$19.25
Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
CHICKEN$18.00
With House Teriyaki Sauce. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
FAMILY NOODLES (38oz)$14.00
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
JAPANESE CLEAR ONION SOUP$3.00
A Japanese classic soup. Slowly simmered chicken broth based soup, topped with fried onions and diced mushrooms.
EXTRA 4oz WHITE SAUCE $$1.00
SIDE NOODLES$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
QR Codes

Location

19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
