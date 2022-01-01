Go
Toast

Island House Tap & Grill

Nestled in a cozy corner at the northern end of the Siesta Key Village, Island House Tap & Grill offers a one-of-a kind local scratch kitchen with big tastes, and an extensive array of craft beers on tap and exciting canned libations

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5110 Ocean Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1197 reviews)

Popular Items

Camarones Tacos$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla
Camarones Bowl$16.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Saffron Rice, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Lime
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)$8.00
Pescado Bowl$18.00
Grouper Cheek, Saffon Rice, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Lime
Guac n' Chips$11.00
Hass Avocado, Citrus
Steakhouse Burger$19.00
Point Reyes Blue Cheese, IH Slab Bacon, Bourbon Onions, Tomato Confit, IH Steak Sauce, Toasted Brioche
Pollo Bowl$15.00
Pulled MoJo Chicken, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Carne Asada Bowl$19.00
Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese
Crispy Brussels$13.00
Cilantro Sambal Aioli, Crispy Pork Lardons, Manchego
Merica Burger$15.00
Beecher's Flagship Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Purple Onion Beefsteak Tomato, House Pickle Chips, Toasted Brioche
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5110 Ocean Blvd

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Gabbiano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gilligan's Island Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Siesta Key Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mojo Risin' Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Its a Good Day to Have a Good Day!
We brew all kinds of coffees for all kinds of people!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston