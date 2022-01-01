Nestled in a cozy corner at the northern end of the Siesta Key Village, Island House Tap & Grill offers a one-of-a kind local scratch kitchen with big tastes, and an extensive array of craft beers on tap and exciting canned libations



TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5110 Ocean Blvd • $$