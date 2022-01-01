Go
Toast

J&Dz Mobile Grindz

We are open for take out! Come on by and enjoy some good food!

944 Akepo Lane

No reviews yet

Location

944 Akepo Lane

Honolulu HI

Sunday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Monday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Friday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 12:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Egghead Cafe

No reviews yet

Let's Aloha !
Be kind & breakfast is awesome

La Tour Cafe

No reviews yet

LTCPZZA available from 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh

Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

We are an Izakaya and Sushi Bar focused on fresh seafood and vegetables. Our asian-influenced menu showcases traditional foods with a contemporary spin, set in a casual dining atmosphere.

Xpresso Cafe & Mini Mart

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston