J&Dz Mobile Grindz
We are open for take out! Come on by and enjoy some good food!
944 Akepo Lane
Location
944 Akepo Lane
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 12:30 pm
