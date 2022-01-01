Go
Jeeroz is a Mediterranean Cuisine serving the Greater Sacramento Area.

Mobile Food Truck St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cajun Fries$7.00
Greek Salad$7.00
Beef Gyro Wrap$13.00
Falafel Wrap$10.00
Beef/Lamb Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Hummus Appetizer$7.00
Chicken Gyro Wrap$12.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.00
Regular Fries$7.00
Location

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
