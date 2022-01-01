Go
Jimmy Bear's BBQ

We Put The South In Your Mouth!

4247 13th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Bear Mama 4$44.99
4 Regular Sides 4 Rolls or Cornbread 1/2# Pulled or Sliced Pork 1/2# Pulled Chicken 1/2# Pulled or Sliced Brisket 4 Ribs
Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.99
Choice Angus Beef Brisket smoked 18 hours that is tender and juicy. That's Osceola style brisket.
Rib Dinner$21.99
A half slab (6) of St. Louis style ribs
1 Dozen Hush Puppies$6.99
1 Dozen of Our House Made Puppies
Fresh Cut Fries$3.49
Papa Bear 6$54.99
2 Family Sides 6 Rolls or Cornbread 1# Pulled or Sliced Pork 1# Pulled Chicken 1# Pulled or Sliced Brisket 6 Ribs
Beef Brisket Dinner$19.49
1 lb. Pulled, Sliced Choice Angus Beef Brisket or Smoked Corned Beef
Pork Dinner$17.99
1 lb. of our Signature Pulled Boston Pork Butt or Sliced Pork
One Tasty Burger$15.99
1/2 lb. Wagyu Burger on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.39
1/2 lb. of our Finest Boston Butt that has been smoked for 18 hours
Location

4247 13th Street

Saint Cloud FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
