Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

Family owned and operated NY style pizzeria serving the valley since 2006.
We Deliver.

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

4040 W Ray Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)

Popular Items

Company Combo$17.99
Pepperoni - Fresh Tomatoes - Green Peppers - Mushrooms - Onions - Sausage
6 Fried Traditional Wings$8.29
Joe's$0.85
Ranch$0.85
24" Pizza$37.99
16" Pizza$19.49
14" Pizza$16.49
12" Pizza$13.49
Carnivore$17.99
Pepperoni - Salami - Meatballs - Sausage - Canadian Bacon
12 Fried Traditional Wings$16.59
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4040 W Ray Rd

Chandler AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

