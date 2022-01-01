Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Family owned and operated NY style pizzeria serving the valley since 2006.
We Deliver.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
4040 W Ray Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4040 W Ray Rd
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tott's Asian Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Adalberto's
Come in and enjoy!
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
Slim Thick Protein & Coffee Bar
Come in and enjoy!