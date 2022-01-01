Go
Jim's SteakOut

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Poutine Fries$5.79
Our French Fries covered with Colby Cheese and smothered in Gravy. They’re a Canadian comfort food made for Western New Yorkers.
Lg French Fries$4.59
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Stinger Sub 12"$13.99
Mouthwatering Certified Angus Steak and Tenderloin Chicken Fingers topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
5 Finger Dinner$12.79
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Philly 12"$12.59
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Steak Hoagie Deluxe 12"$19.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with melted cheese, fried sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, plus Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$12.29
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Chicken Finger Sub 12"$11.69
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce! Want Bleu Cheese? Order a Jim’s Bleu.
Regular French Fries$3.29
Jim's SteakOut's award-winning French Fries.
Steak Hoagie 12"$13.29
Certified Angus Steak chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for sweet peppers and mushrooms? Choose a Hoagie Deluxe.)
Location

3336 Sheridan Dr

Amherst NY

Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 12:00 am
