Duff's Famous Wings Amherst

3651 Sheridan Drive

Amherst, NY 14226

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
15 Wings

WINGS

5 Wings

5 Wings

$9.99

Our Famous wings served with celery, carrots and a 3.5 oz cup of our delicious bleu cheese! (can substitute ranch)

10 Wings

$16.99

Our Famous wings served with celery, carrots and a 3.5 oz cup of our delicious bleu cheese! (can substitute ranch)

15 Wings

$26.98

Our Famous wings served with celery, carrots and two 3.5 oz cup of our delicious bleu cheese! (can substitute ranch)

20 Wings

$30.99

Our Famous wings served with celery, carrots and two 3.5 oz cup of our delicious bleu cheese! (can substitute ranch)

30 Wings

$43.99

Our Famous wings served with celery, carrots and three 3.5 oz cup of our delicious bleu cheese! (can substitute ranch)

50 Wings

$68.99

Our Famous wings served with celery, carrots and four 3.5 oz cup of our delicious bleu cheese! (can substitute ranch)

BONELESS WINGS

5 Boneless

$8.49

Boneless wings tossed in any of our famous sauces! Served with celery, carrots and a 3.5oz cup of bleu cheese. (can substitute ranch or have the wings plain with sauce on the side)

10 Boneless

$14.49

Boneless wings tossed in any of our famous sauces! Served with celery, carrots and a 3.5oz cup of bleu cheese. (can substitute ranch or have the wings plain with sauce on the side)

20 Boneless

$26.99

Boneless wings tossed in any of our famous sauces! Served with celery, carrots and two 3.5oz cup of bleu cheese. (can substitute ranch or have the wings plain with sauce on the side)

30 Boneless

$38.99

Boneless wings tossed in any of our famous sauces! Served with celery, carrots and three 3.5oz cup of bleu cheese. (can substitute ranch or have the wings plain with sauce on the side)

50 Boneless

$61.99

Boneless wings tossed in any of our famous sauces! Served with celery, carrots and four 3.5oz cup of bleu cheese. (can substitute ranch or have the wings plain with sauce on the side)

APPETIZERS

Small Fries

$4.99

Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato

Large Fries

$6.99

Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato

Small Onion Rings

$6.49

Tempura battered, wrapped with the sweetness of Spanish onions

Large Onion Ring

$8.49

Chicken Fingers

$13.49

Breaded chicken tenders served with celery, carrots and Duff’s blue cheese.

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Warm melted cheese surrounded by savory breading. Served with marinara sauce

Pizza Logs

$9.99

Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Sliced & battered dill pickle chips served with our spicy ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.49

Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with mild cheddar cheese and served with salsa.

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Shaken in your choice of sauce. Served atop a large basket of fries.

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Dressing

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Gravy

$1.49

SOUP & SALADS

Small Salad

$4.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Large Salad

$5.99

A blend of house mixed greens. Served with slices of cucumber and tomato.

Chicken Finger Chef

$13.99

Romaine, carrots, celery, tomato and cheddar cheese topped with crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce. Served with Duff's blue cheese.

Grilled Chicken Chef

Grilled Chicken Chef

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on a mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, egg, olives, green peppers, pepperchinis and croutons. With your choice of dressing

Steak Chef

$14.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Homemade Chili

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served on grilled Costanzo’s rolls. Fresh ground burgers are made from USDA Choice Premium blended Angus chuck and sirloin steakburger on a grilled Costanzo’s roll. All sandwiches are served with housemade chips.
Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$11.99

Another Buffalo favorite! Sliced beef served on a salt and caraway seed topped constanzo's bun with a side of horseradish.

Hamburger

$10.99

Juicy premium beef burger. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Juicy premium beef burger topped with your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips.

Blue Burger

$12.49

Juicy premium beef burger. Topped with crisp bacon. Served with Duff’s blue cheese and housemade chips.

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Turkey patty seasoned to perfection with our homemad recipe. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$11.49

Two breaded chicken tender strips fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Tender & juicy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips,

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Shaved steak, fried peppers topped with crispy onion straws, melted mozzarella and cherry pepper sauce.

Steak Sandwich

$15.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Your choice of melted cheese on a grilled & pressed Duff's style role.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted cheese and crisp bacon on a grilled & pressed Duff's style roll.

BLT Sandwich

$9.49

"The Classic" Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on the side.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.49

Another homemade recipe! Our Italian sausage patty has the perfect blend of spices. Don't forget to ask for fried peppers & onions. Add cheese +.99

Fried Bologna

$8.99

Thick, steak-cut Bologna that will take you right back to your childhood kitchen. Add fried peppers & onions upon request. Add cheese +.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

WRAPS

Chicken Finger Wrap

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.99

Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese. Grilled chicken upon request

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with chopped romaine, grated parmesan and croutons with a drizzle of Caesar dressing. Crispy chicken upon request.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99
Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$15.99

Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese. Grilled chicken upon request

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

100% All beef patty served with melted cheese on a roll, pickle and your choice of a side.

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

100% All beef patty served on a roll, pickle and your chioce of side

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Plain breaded chicken tenders served with Honey & BBQ sauce on the side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Your choice of melted cheese on grilled thick cut white bread. Served with a pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Charred sahlens hot dog served on a bun with a pickle and your choice of side

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kraft premium classic white cheddar mac & cheese served with a pickle and your choice of side.

Kids Pizza Logs

$7.99

2 Cheese & pepperoni stuffed rolls served with marinara sauce and your choice of side

SIDES

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.89

SuperHot

$1.29

Death Sauce

$1.79

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Dressing

$0.50

Gravy

$1.49

Celery & Carrots

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

Carrots

$0.99

Marinara

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Italian Roll

$1.50

Chips

$0.99

Bacon

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our wings are famous for a reason. Duff's has been committed to serving the highest quality wings with our "famous sauce" recipe for over 40 years! One of our fans said it best: "This is the place you come for the best wings of your life.

