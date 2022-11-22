Duff's Famous Wings Amherst
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our wings are famous for a reason. Duff's has been committed to serving the highest quality wings with our "famous sauce" recipe for over 40 years! One of our fans said it best: "This is the place you come for the best wings of your life.
Location
3651 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Millersport
No Reviews
1402 Millersport Hwy Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurant